South Africa: Sexual Abuse Scandal - John Smyth, Jeremy Gauntlett and the Shame of the Anglican Church

The worst known abuse scandal in the Anglican Church's history arrived squarely on South African shores. Evidence suggests they may have messed it up - twice over.

This story contains explicit references to the sexual assault of minors.

Brick Court Chambers is rated as the second most prestigious barristers' chambers in London. South African advocate Jeremy Gauntlett called it his professional home in the UK, with his profile on the chambers' website describing him as "among the top counsel in the city".

Now his profile has been quietly removed, while a media inquiry to Brick Court Chambers this week went unanswered. Gauntlett's career as one of the most high-flying international lawyers South Africa has ever known is over.

The 74 year-old advocate announced in a letter sent to the country's leading legal bodies in late January that he had "for some time been planning to retire from practice after what has been a long and fulfilling legal career", and that he would be doing so immediately.

What has ended Gauntlett's career is a credible account of teen grooming and sexual abuse made public by a respected Wits academic.

Daily Maverick has seen an email sent by Gauntlett in 2022 in which he acknowledged the validity of this account. Gauntlett did not respond to...