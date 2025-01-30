South Africa: Housing Protest Closes N2 in Eastern Cape

Residents from Dutywa informal settlements dating back to the 1990s demand services and houses

Residents from four informal settlements in Dutywa protested from 4am on Tuesday to demand housing. They blocked the busy N2 for two hours with burning tyres, rocks and rubbish. All shops in the town stayed closed. A delivery truck was looted.

Police used rubber bullets. About 14 people were arrested but were released after the protesters agreed to open the N2.

The protesters came from three informal settlements in Dutywa dating back to the 1990s - JPO, Mabhace and Agriculture - and from Zone 14, which was established in 2012, when the municipality relocated residents, promising them RDP houses. They have been living in dire circumstances ever since. All four settlements lack toilets, water and electrification.

In 2023, Mbashe Local Municipality said it would relocate the three old settlements to Zone 14, but residents have resisted, saying they will only move if houses are built.

Unathi Mabalengwe, from JPO, said informal settlement residents want to be included in municipal budget discussions.

"It's like we don't have a ward councillor. Our ward councillor is an ornament. She was never introduced to us. She never visited us. She doesn't even know what we need as people who voted for her. In this municipality they only know us when they want our votes, and the sad thing is that we have been voting for them with the hope that they will finally build us houses," said Mabalengwe.

She said they want proper roads and street lights in Zone 14, and residents living in shacks in the wetland area to be relocated to temporary housing.

Simangele Nkwali, from Zone 14, said burning tyres is the only language the government understands. He said they'd tried everything, even going to the provincial offices in Bhisho.

Addressing the crowd, Mayor Samkelo Janda said the residents had agreed to relocate and had several meetings. He said at the last one people asked to be given seven days to pack.

He was heckled and called a liar by people in the crowd.

"It surprises us to see people protesting because we think we are all on the same page," said Janda.

He said the Department of Human Settlements was responsible for housing, not the municipality.

The protesters dispersed after they were told to draw up lists of residents wanting houses.

Comment from the provincial human settlements department and the ward councillor will be added if received.