Africa: DRC Green Corridor Project - Greenpeace Africa Cautiously Welcomes 'World's Largest Forest Reserve', Urges Inclusive Approach

press release

Kinshasa, 29 January 2025 - Greenpeace Africa welcomes the creation of the Kivu to Kinshasa Green Corridor Reserve, an ambitious initiative to establish a vast protected area of more than 54,000 km², which will be dedicated to the conservation and sustainable management of natural resources. Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), made the announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22nd 2025.

Established by a ministerial decree adopted on January 15 2025, this zone is designed to safeguard more than 100,000 km² of primary forests and 60,000 km² of peatlands while combating deforestation through tangible initiatives. These initiatives focus on agricultural development and the promotion of renewable energy, aiming to enhance the socio-economic conditions of local communities. With this project, the DRC government says is committed to not only preserving nature but also fostering a green economy by actively engaging local communities and prioritising their role in sustainable natural resource management

Since the announcement of the Kivu to Kinshasa Green Corridor Reserve, several issues have arisen, particularly concerning the human rights of local communities and indigenous peoples. Key concerns include the absence of prior consultations and the failure to adhere to the principles of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) from the affected local communities during the planning stage. Furthermore, there are significant challenges in effectively managing this community area, primarily due to the limited capacity of the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) to oversee this extensive protected region, which encompasses the forest concessions of local communities, as well as industrial, mining, and agricultural concessions that fall under the authority of various ministries.

Greenpeace Africa appreciates this positive initiative aimed at nature conservation and supporting local communities. However, the organisation urges the Congolese government to rethink its strategy, which has not adequately included indigenous peoples, local communities, and other relevant stakeholders. Without genuine involvement from these groups, the Green Corridor project may perpetuate a neo-colonial development model that overlooks the needs and rights of the affected communities, possibly exploiting them in the process. Historically, local communities and indigenous peoples have been passive observers or helpless victims in the management of resources on their ancestral lands. Significant strides are being made to empower indigenous peoples as key contributors to conservation efforts. It is essential to maintain this momentum and not regress.

Greenpeace Africa strongly urges the Congolese Government to promote good governance and uphold the rights of local communities and indigenous peoples during the execution of the Kivu to Kinshasa Green Corridor Reserve project. This approach is essential for meeting the project's goals while enhancing local communities' living standards and safeguarding our natural resources.