Ethiopia: Amnesty International Urges Action Over 'Mass Arbitrary Detention' in Amhara, Marks Four Months Since Arrests

Addis Abeba- Amnesty International called for urgent international action to address what it described as "a state-led campaign of mass arbitrary detention" of thousands in Ethiopia's Amhara region, where people have been held without charges for four months, the human rights organization said on Tuesday.

"The international silence over the mass and arbitrary detention of thousands of people in the Amhara region is beyond shameful," said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, in a statement marking four months since the detentions began. "The world must stop turning a blind eye to Ethiopia's human rights crisis as the Ethiopian government continues to trample on the rule of law."

According to Amnesty, Ethiopian authorities have continued to carry out arbitrary arrests, which began on September 28, 2024, when Ethiopia's army and Amhara regional security forces "rounded up thousands" and transported them to four mass detention centers.

In a November 2024 report, the organization stated that detainees were being held in makeshift camps without formal charges or access to legal representation. The report also documented overcrowding at four detention sites in Dangla, Seraba (Chilga), Chorisa (Kombolcha), and Shewa Robit, where new metal structures had been added to accommodate the growing number of detainees.

The arrests come amid ongoing militarized conflict between government forces and non-state Fano militias, which has led to civilian casualties, widespread school closures, and disruptions to aid delivery.

Although four judiciary workers were released in October, and authorities freed hundreds--including three judges, women, elderly individuals, and people with chronic health conditions--in January 2025, Amnesty says "thousands remain arbitrarily detained."

Chagutah stated that "keeping thousands of people locked up for months without charge or trial is a travesty of justice and a blatant human rights violation," further adding that "not only are thousands of people behind bars without any legal basis, but the Ethiopian authorities have also continued to arbitrarily arrest people in the Amhara region."

Amnesty called on authorities to "immediately release everyone who is being arbitrarily held or charge them with internationally recognized crimes."