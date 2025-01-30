Ethiopia: Three Ethiopians Killed in Somalia's Puntland, Several Reportedly Detained Over Alleged ISIS Links

Addis Abeba- Three Ethiopian nationals were killed over two days in Somalia's Puntland region amid accusations of "links to the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS)," while several Ethiopians have reportedly been detained, residents told Addis Standard.

According to Ethiopian residents in Puntland, "violence, arbitrary arrests, beatings, and looting" targeting Ethiopian refugees and migrants have intensified in several cities, including Garowe, the regional capital, as well as Bosaso and Kalkaw.

Eyewitnesses reported that the violence began on 26 January 2025, when an Ethiopian national was killed by government security forces. The following day, two more Ethiopians were reportedly "beaten by the public" and killed in Bosaso.

A Puntland resident, who requested anonymity, told Addis Standard that the killings were linked to accusations that Ethiopians were "involved with the terrorist group ISIS [known locally as Da'ish]."

ISIS, a designated terrorist organization, has been active in Puntland and is known to have ties with Al-Shabaab and Houthi insurgents.

However, the resident questioned the targeting of Ethiopians, stating, "There may be Ethiopians involved, but punishing all Ethiopians under the pretext that a few individuals are linked to this group is not justified."

The Puntland administration's security forces have reportedly detained "thousands of Ethiopians," the resident added. "In Garowe alone, more than 500 Ethiopians have been imprisoned by government authorities," he said, claiming that those detained are civilians with no known links to armed groups.

Another Ethiopian resident who spoke to Addis Standard said the crackdown appears to be connected to "growing resentment" against Ethiopians, which escalated after Ethiopia signed a maritime memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland--a deal Somalia opposes.

"Unless this is motivated by hatred, the justification being given does not explain the widespread targeting of all Ethiopians," he said, adding that similar violence occurred following the MoU.

The resident further claimed that Puntland's security forces, including police and militia, were involved in attacks on Ethiopians. He alleged that members of the Puntland public "have been threatening Ethiopians to leave the country and abandon their properties out of hatred."

"This is not about what they claim now; it is rooted in deep-seated resentment that some Somalis have toward Ethiopians," he said, describing killings, assaults, threats, and looting as ongoing issues.

Ethiopian refugees in Puntland have previously faced similar challenges. In June 2024, Puntland authorities ordered Ethiopians residing "illegally" in Garowe without refugee documents to leave immediately, citing concerns over their "growing numbers and alleged impact on local employment opportunities."

Addis Standard previously reported increased "threats and violence" against Ethiopians in Somalia following Ethiopia's MoU with Somaliland.

At the time, Addis Standard contacted the East Africa regional office of the UNHCR regarding the safety of Ethiopian refugees. The organization acknowledged awareness of the attacks and stated that it was working with government authorities to ensure refugee protection.