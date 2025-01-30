Mozambique: MISA Demands Investigation Into Disappearance of Journalist

Maputo — The Mozambican chapter of the regional press freedom body MISA (Media Institute of Southern Africa) on Wednesday urged the Defence and Interior Ministries to explain, with maximum urgency, the alleged involvement of members of the defence and security forces in the disappearance of journalist Arlindo Chissale in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Chissale disappeared on 7 January, when he was travelling from his home in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, to Nacala, in the neighbouring province of Nampula, by bus. His last communication with his family was on the evening of 7 January, when he said he was at the Silva Macua crossroads, about 80 kilometres from Pemba.

According to eye-witness statements collected by MISA, Chissale was intercepted and violently attacked by members of the defence and security forces. Since then, there has been no information as to his whereabouts, and his family believe that he has been murdered.

MISA is requesting the Defence and Interior Ministries to launch an independent investigation into Chissale's disappearance, and to take action against any police agents or soldiers involved.

MISA also urges the two ministries to ensure that any agents involved should be removed from duty and that, in general, police agents should refrain from any form of violence against journalists "in order to ensure that freedom of the press is not restricted'.

MISA expessed concern at "the increasingly hostile environment against media professionals', and urged the Mozambican state "to strengthen its commitment to democratic principles, by ensuring the protection of those who exercise the duty to inform'.

Chissale worked for the portal Pinnacle News, which specialises in reporting on the war waged by Islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado. He had been a member of Renamo but recently transferred his loyalty to PODEMOS, the party which had supported the presidential bid of Venâncio Mondlane, and is currently the largest opposition party in the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic.