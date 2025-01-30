Kenya: Paralympics Silver Medalist Ojuka Jumping High in Search of World Record

Paralympics silver medalist Samson Ojuka has set his sights on smashing the world record for the long jump, this year.

Ojuka says the record has been on his mind for a while and is determined to finally attain it.

"At the Commonwealth Games, the aim was to compete in the 100m. However, my biggest dream is to smash the world record for the men's long jump. It is a feat I want to achieve and I am really focused on it," he said.

The previous year was an unforgettable one for the Kenyatta University law student who sprang 6.20m to clinch silver at the Paris Paralympics.

Apart from going one better by smashing the world record, Ojuka is angling for a podium finish at next month's Dubai Grand Prix.

"I feel in great shape...I have been training and preparing well for the first international competition of the year that is the Dubai Grand Prix. I am optimistic of a good performance. There are just a few improvements that I require to make so that I can achieve my target for Dubai," he said.

Ojuka warmed up for Dubai with victory in the men's 100m T37 at Wednesday's National Para Athletics Championships at the Kenyatta University.

The one-day event was also used as trials for the Dubai Grand Prix, set for February 6-13.

He clocked 12.1 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Fred Ochieng (12.4) and Victor Gichuhi (13.1) in second and third respectively.

In the second heat, Anthony Nzomo clocked 12.0 to cut the tape, ahead of Silas Waswa (13.1) and Harris Mwanzi (13.4) in second and third respectively.

Alphonce Mairon emerged victorious in the third heat after timing 11.9, as Jonathan Kyalo (12.2) and Javani Kirwa (12.3) came second and third.

Munang'at reigns supreme

In the men's 5000m T11, Bernard Munang'at timed 16:01.2 to cross the finish line and earn his chance to represent Kenya for the first time ever.

The 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Samuel Muchai finished second in 16:14.8 whereas Erick Sang came third in 16:41.4.

In the men's 5000m T12, John Lokedi clocked 15:47.4 to bag top honours, ahead of Victor Cheruiyot (15:54.6) and Bernard Koskei (16:18.7).

In the women's 100m T11, Daisy Chepkirui clinched first place in 14.5 as Kitui's Felistas Kavera (16.1) and Machakos' Irene Ndila (16.8) had to be content with second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Thika's Veronica Wandia won the women's 100m T12 after clocking 15.7.

Nairobi's Anne Nekesa came second in 16.2 whereas Metrine Ondiso, also from Nairobi, clocked 17.0 in third place.

Apart from the Dubai Grand Prix, Kenya will also compete at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India on September 26-October 5.