Uganda: Health Authorities in Luweero Alarmed By Rising Prostate Enlargement Cases

Health authorities in Luweero District have raised alarm over the increasing cases of prostate enlargement among men aged 35 and above, making them more vulnerable to prostate cancer.

Dr. Bruno Oyik, the medical superintendent of Luweero General Hospital, revealed that during a medical camp last year, over 500 men were screened, and nearly 99% were found to have prostate enlargement.

In response, the hospital has organised a five-day medical camp and committed to holding these camps on a quarterly basis to ensure continued access to screening and treatment.

"Following these findings, the hospital board resolved that we hold these camps every three months to extend these services to men across the district and those coming from outside," Dr. Oyik stated.

The hospital, in partnership with the Ernest Cook Ultrasound Research and Education Institute (ECUREI) from Mengo Hospital, is providing scanning and laboratory tests to assess prostate enlargement and detect early signs of cancer.

Officials say the cases of enlarged prostate among men in Luweero is high Luweero General Hospital is also handling mobilization and sensitization efforts to ensure a well-organized medical camp.

Dr. Oyik emphasized the importance of early detection, noting that prostate enlargement often progresses silently.

"Most cases of prostate enlargement do not show immediate symptoms. By the time signs appear, the condition has already advanced. That's why it is crucial for men to get screened even without symptoms," he explained.

This quarter, the hospital aims to screen 800 men, and within just two days, over 400 have already turned up.

Luweero District Chairperson Erasto Kibirango has urged men to take advantage of the screenings to detect potential issues early and seek treatment before conditions progress to dangerous stages.

Meanwhile, residents have called on the government to invest more in men's health services. Mathias Lubwama, a resident of Bamunanika who attended the screening, stressed the need for localized screening centers.

"The government needs to establish screening centres in our local health facilities so that we don't have to travel long distances. This has discouraged many from getting checked," Lubwama said.

Fred Kayizzi, another resident, called for increased sensitization efforts, urging more men to participate in screenings to safeguard their health.

With the growing concern over prostate health, the quarterly screening camps in Luweero offer a critical opportunity for early detection and prevention, potentially saving many lives.