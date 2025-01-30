Uganda: Delays Hit Tororo-Gulu Railway Project As URC Cites Extreme Weather Challenges

The rehabilitation of the Tororo-Gulu railway line is facing significant delays due to unexpected design challenges and extreme weather conditions, officials from the Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) have revealed.

During a joint monitoring visit by officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport and URC in Tororo, Chief Civil Engineer Isaac Natukunda stated that progress on the project, awarded to China Roads and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in August 2023, stands at only 23% despite 17 months of work on a 24-month timeline.

"We have had abnormal rains for the past one year that made our works very difficult, for instance, in areas like Awojja," Natukunda explained.

Despite the setbacks, CRBC remains confident in its ability to complete the project without compromising quality.

"I remember when we just made a groundbreaking for this project, many thought we didn't have the capacity to handle the work, but here we are," said Dai Dexin, the Country Manager for CRBC.

Project Manager Wu Yaguang reassured stakeholders of the company's commitment, saying, "We have every capacity needed to get this work done. Please trust us."

The Tororo-Gulu railway rehabilitation project includes drainage improvements, earthworks, utility relocation, and railway track relaying.

Once completed, it is expected to have a transformative impact on the Bukedi, Bugisu, Teso, Lango, and Acholi sub-regions by improving connectivity to global markets and reducing transportation costs.

Benon Kajuna, Director of Transport at the Ministry of Works and Transport, emphasized the economic significance of the project.

"Once works are done, we shall have the cheapest cost in transportation of goods to the outside countries. So, this is going to be a great infrastructural development," he stated.

While the delays present a challenge, government and project officials remain optimistic about the railway's long-term benefits, which could significantly boost trade and economic growth in northern and eastern Uganda.