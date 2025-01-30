Zimbabwe: Unisa Rejects Magaya's Claims of Graduation and Honorary Doctorate

University of South Africa (Unisa) has firmly rejected recent claims made by clergy and businessman Walter Magaya that he is a graduate and an honorary doctorate recipient from the institution.

In a statement, the university expressed concern over the spread of the false claims which have gained significant attention, particularly through a video circulating on social media.

Magaya, who has been at the centre of various controversies, was seen in the video alleging that he had graduated from Unisa and received an honorary doctorate from the university.

Unisa's media affairs office said they had thoroughly checked their records and found no evidence to support Magaya's claims.

"Based on the information provided, the system of the university could not find any record showing that Mr Magaya was ever registered or graduated with Unisa," reads the statement.

"This means that Unisa does not have Mr Magaya as a student or a graduate. Any certificate he may present claiming to be from Unisa is fraudulent."

The university also categorically denied Magaya's claim of receiving an honorary doctorate.

"Unisa has never conferred any honorary doctorate upon Mr Magaya. We strongly condemn this false assertion."

Unisa expressed alarm at the damage such misinformation could cause to its reputation and emphasised that it would take the necessary legal steps to address the situation.

"We believe that conduct of this nature damages and brings our brand into disrepute, and we reserve the right to take appropriate corrective action," reads the statement.

The university further confirmed that relevant authorities have been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against those spreading false claims about the institution's affiliation with Magaya.