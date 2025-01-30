South Africa: Support Being Given to Families of 13 Fallen Soldiers in Eastern DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sorrow and condolences, following the recent escalation of violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which resulted in the loss of 13 South African soldiers.

"On behalf of the government and the people of our country, I express our sincerest condolences to their families, their loved ones and colleagues. We bow our heads in honour of their heroic and gallant fight for peace. We honour and mourn them," President Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

The fighting in the eastern DRC intensified due to escalations by the rebel group M23 and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) militia engaging the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC), leading to direct attacks on peacekeepers from the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).

The SAMIDRC is a regional peacekeeping initiative launched on December 15, 2023, to assist the DRC government in restoring peace and security in the eastern regions of the country. This deployment was approved during an Extraordinary SADC Summit held in Windhoek, Namibia, on May 8, 2023, as a response to escalating conflicts and instability caused by the resurgence of armed groups in the area.

According to a press release issued by SADC in January last year, SAMIDRC comprises military contingents from Malawi, South Africa, and Tanzania, working in collaboration with the Congolese Army, FARDC, to combat and eradicate armed groups operating in eastern DRC.

President Ramaphosa assured that all necessary support is being provided to the families of both the deceased and injured soldiers. The repatriation process for the remains of the fallen soldiers is currently underway.

The attacks on peacekeepers also resulted in the deaths of SAMIDRC members from other troop-contributing countries, namely, Malawi and Tanzania, as well as members of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) brigade.

"We honour all the lives that were lost and pass our condolences to their families, governments and citizens. The situation in Goma and Sake, where our troops and their counterparts are stationed, remains very tense, volatile and unpredictable," the President said.

The President said that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, alongside the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), General Rudzani Maphwanya, and SAMIDRC Force Commander, Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu, are working to ensure that the SAMIDRC forces remain well equipped and sufficiently supported during this critical mission.

Despite this devastating loss, the SANDF has reiterated its unwavering commitment to fulfilling its peacekeeping mandate under MONUSCO and SAMIDRC.