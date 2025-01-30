Tunisia: Small Cabinet Meeting Approves Measures to Restructure Tunis City of Culture

Tunis, Jan. 29 — Prime Minister Kamel Madouri chaired on Wednesday a small Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Kasbah to discuss the restructuring of the City of Culture. The aim is to enhance its performance, improve the management of its resources, and ensure its financial sustainability.

The meeting aligns with the vision of the President of the Republic to enhance the efficiency and performance of public institutions and structures. It underscores the need to develop innovative solutions to restructure cultural institutions, promote cultural and creative production and elevate the quality of artistic and creative content to enrich public taste.

According to a statement from the Prime Ministry, the Cabinet approved several decisions and measures, including a comprehensive review of the City of Culture's structure and mandate. This review will be guided by an integrated and sustainable cultural vision, addressing issues such as institutional overlap, inefficiencies, and the lack of effective management.

The measures also focus on ensuring financial sustainability by diversifying the City of Culture's funding sources and expanding its activities. A technical committee comprising representatives from relevant ministries and public institutions will be established to oversee the implementation of these reforms within a defined timeline.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs was tasked with revising all legal frameworks governing cultural and creative activities to align with national and international developments, recognising culture as both an industry and an investment in creativity and creators.

The Cabinet also called on the Ministry of Cultural Affairs to diversify cultural production at the City of Culture and develop content that contributes to broadening funding sources. Additionally, it emphasised the optimal use of all cultural spaces within the City of Culture to maximise its potential and diversify revenue streams.

Among the announced decisions, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs was urged to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Works and Housing to explore optimal solutions for utilising the City of Culture Tower and its potential.

The Ministry was also tasked with finalising the handover process of the City of Culture project and ensuring the technical documentation is in place to address financial and legal guarantees and maintenance work.

The Cabinet further called for the development of a communication strategy to promote the City of Culture in line with the national cultural vision. It also recommended revising heritage-related legislation and structures responsible for heritage protection, with a file to be presented at a future small Cabinet meeting.

At the opening of the session, Prime Minister Kamel Madouri highlighted the critical importance of culture as a constitutional right and a sovereign sector. He emphasised that building a national culture is integral to the broader struggle for national liberation, in line with President Kais Saied's comprehensive national approach.

Madouri stressed that the restructuring of the City of Culture is part of a broader national reform agenda aimed at improving the management of state resources and enhancing the efficiency of public institutions, particularly those in the cultural sector. He underscored the need for a renewed vision and a comprehensive, sustainable cultural project to guide this restructuring.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of legislative reform in line with the directives of the President of the Republic, particularly in areas related to heritage as a symbol of cultural sovereignty.

He called for updating legal frameworks to protect various forms of cultural, natural, and geological heritage, including intangible heritage, in alignment with UNESCO standards. Additionally, he advocated for revising legislation to encourage creativity and creators across all fields.

Madouri called for mobilising all available resources to complete necessary reforms in the cultural secdor, likely to reinforce the City of Culture's role as a unifying space and a hub for creativity and innovation.

He highlighted culture's role in building healthy societies, safeguarding against intellectual extremism, and contributing to sustainable development goals through effective project management, heritage preservation, and the promotion of creative works.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the significance of the City of Culture's 9-hectare space in the heart of the capital, describing it as a national asset rich in cultural diversity and activity.

He called for improved management and restructuring to enhance its performance and ensure harmony among national cultural institutions under a comprehensive national vision.

The Minister of Cultural Affairs made a presentation that included an assessment of the City of Culture's functions, its achievements in developing cultural and creative industries, and its role in enhancing Tunisia's cultural and touristic appeal.

She also addressed challenges hindering the implementation of certain programmes, the institution's financial situation and potential restructuring scenarios, including institutional and legal aspects.