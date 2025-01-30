Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Rebels Advance As Efforts to Contain DRC Crisis Intensify

Rwanda-backed fighters were in control of almost the entire city of Goma in the DR Congo on Wednesday, as residents began to re-emerge after days of deadly fighting, while Angola urged the leaders of both countries to attend peace talks.M23 forces are reportedly continuing their advance raising fears of a wider conflict in the region.

The rebels' approach to Kavumu - home to Bukavu's airport - risks triggering clashes with Congolese and Burundian troops already deployed to defend the DRC's South Kivu province.

Tshisekedi skips crisis summit as M23 tightens grip on eastern DRC

While some Congolese forces reportedly hold out in isolated areas, rebel patrols have become a common sight, according to Reuters, reinforcing their dominance in the region.

Residents have described a surreal reality, with one commenting to the news agency's reporters that it feels as though they are living "between two nations".

International and regional efforts have been ramped up to broker peace, but progress remains elusive.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has called for a ceasefire, speaking with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the need to address the root causes of the conflict.

However, with reports of up to 4,000 Rwandan troops allegedly operating in the DR Congo, his appeals have been met with scepticism.

Angolan President João Lourenço - acting as the African Union's mediator - has demanded the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan forces from Congolese soil and proposed an emergency summit in Luanda.

Previous attempts at negotiations have faltered, with Rwanda pushing for direct dialogue between M23 and Kinshasa - a demand that Tshisekedi has firmly rejected.

The scheduled East African Community emergency summit on Wednesday was set to discuss the crisis, but Tshisekedi's absence has raised questions about the effectiveness of regional diplomacy.

Agence France Presse reports that Romanian "mercenaries" - allegedly hired by the Congolese government to counter M23 - have begun withdrawing through Rwanda, highlighting yet another twist in the region's web of foreign involvement.

According to the Rwandan military, more than 280 Romanian soldiers fighting alongside Congolese troops who surrendered to M23 in the Rwandan border town of Gisenyi.

"We weren't on a battlefield, we were here to train and help with artillery," one of the Romanians told AFP, only giving his name as Emile.

This comes as the UN mission in the DRC has warned the fighting risks reigniting ethnic conflicts dating back to the 1994 genocide, saying it had documented "at least one case of ethnically motivated lynching".

Pope Francis has issued an appeal for peace, urging all parties to protect civilians and pursue negotiations.

However, with M23 tightening its hold on Goma, Tshisekedi refusing to meet Kagame, and Bukavu now in the rebels' sights, the crisis shows no signs of an immediate resolution.

