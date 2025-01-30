Sudan: TSC Member Tur Directs T Ministry of Irrigation to Fully Utilize Roseires Dam

28 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Roseires — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Salah al-Din Adam Tur directed the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources to make the most of the water reserves provided by the Roseires Dam in increasing agricultural areas and electricity generation.

His Excellency stressed, during his visit to the Roseires Dam on Monday; accompanied by the Federal Ministers of Health and Irrigation, the Governor of the Blue Nile and the Wali of Central Darfur, the concern of the state leadership with providing infrastructure in support of the comprehensive renaissance awaiting the country in the wake of the war.

For his part, Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Daw al-Bait Abdel-Rahman explained that TSC member was briefed on the ministry's plan to raise the efficiency of the Roseires Dam to cover the needs of electricity generation and irrigation as it is the most important water resource in the country, pointing out the ministry's efforts to provide the necessary funding to operate the Kenana and Rahad canals to support horizontal expansion plans in agriculture.

