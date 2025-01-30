Malawi: Domestic Workers to Hold Vigils At Capital Hill On Friday

Domestic workers in Malawi are preparing for a peaceful demonstration and vigil at Capital Hill in Lilongwe this Friday, January 31. Organized by the Domestic and Vulnerable Workers Association (DovWA), the protest seeks to pressure the government to address the grievances of support staff at Maryview School for the Deaf.

In a notice sent to the Lilongwe District Council, DovWA Executive Director Dominic Makawa explained that the demonstration aims to compel the government, specifically the Ministry of Local Government, Culture and Unity, to include Maryview School for the Deaf's support staff on the government payroll. The workers are also demanding payment of arrears, as they currently earn a meager MK 35,000.00 and have not received their salaries for November, December, and January.

Makawa highlighted that despite a strike by the workers on January 22, 2025, the Ministry has failed to address their concerns. "The mistreatment and exploitation of these workers are beyond measure, and they are being denied their human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Land," he stated.

The peaceful protest will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, starting from Area 18A near the Memorial Tower and proceeding to Capitol Hill. Before the vigil, the workers will present their grievances to President Lazarus Chakwera through the Office of the President and Cabinet.

This action by DovWA comes amid growing concerns over labor rights violations in primary and government schools across Malawi. The association is determined to hold the government accountable for safeguarding the rights of vulnerable workers and ensuring fair treatment for all.