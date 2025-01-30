Africa: Stat Attack - Morocco

Numbers you might not know. This week we focus the spotlight on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations hosts Morocco, where the draw was conducted on Monday.

1 - The number of times that an African country has been to a FIFA World Cup semi-final, a feat achieved by Morocco at the last edition in Qatar in 2022 where they beat Belgium, Canada, Portugal and Spain on route to the last four where they lost to France.

9 - The record number of stadiums that will be used by Morocco when they host the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals at the end of the year. The previous record was six in Mali in 2002, Egypt in both 2006 and 2019, Cameroon in 2021 and the last edition in Cote d'Ivoire.

17 - The number of continental club competition titles that Moroccan teams have won, which includes seven in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and seven in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. There were also two successes in the old-style Confédération Africaine de Football Cup and one in the CAF Cup Winners' Cup, which were combined in 2004 to become the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup. Raja Casablanca are the most successful of the Moroccan clubs with six continental titles.

19 - The number of times Morocco have taken part in past TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals, which is bettered only by five countries. Morocco's only success was in 1976 in only their second tournament appearance. They were runners-up in 2004 and have been semi-finalists a further three times. Morocco have played a total of 74 matches at the finals.

26 - The number of goals Morocco netted in a record-breaking TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, at an average of more than four per match. Brahim Diaz scored seven of them to end as the top scorer in the 2025 qualifiers. It brought to 303 their total number of TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations goals in both qualifying and at the finals. Their total in finals stands at 87.