Tanzania Head Coach, Hemed Suleiman Ali - 'There Is No Other Way'

Head coach of the Taffia Stars, Hemed Suleiman Ali says every group of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 presents its own challenges, and that their Group C pool is no different to any of the other five groups.

The Tanzania head coach was reacting to Monday evening's TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 draw in Rabat which saw the East Africans drawn in an interesting group that pairs them with neighbours Uganda, as well as two former African champions Nigeria and Tunisia.

Tanzania, a fast-growing African football nation is headed to its 4th TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, with their third in Cote d'Ivoire.

The East Africans are yet to make it out the group stages in their three previous attempts and will be hoping to rewrite history in Morocco this year in what looks to be a steep mountain to climb for them.

Speaking to CAFOnline on Monday evening in Rabat, Suleiman Ali reflected on the draw, saying that there is no other way to go beyond the group stages but to overcome the tough opponents presented to them in the form of the two former champions, and East African neighbours, Uganda.

"We are ready. We saw who we are going to play with. I think it's a tough group but it's tough for all of them. There is no easy group. If you have qualified for this stage of the competition, you have to prepare. We know who we are facing, and we know how we will prepare for them. There is no other way, we have to prepare well and represent our people well at this tournament" said the 54-year-old coach.

The Morocco finals mark the coach's second consecutive appearance as head coach of the Taffia Stars.

Suleiman Ali took over the reins from as Interim Coach at the Cote d'Ivoire finals after the dismissal of Adel Amrouche in the group stages.

Under his guidance, Tanzania qualified for the finals through back-to-back victories against Guinea and Ethiopia, including a crucial 1-0 win over Guinea, sealed by Saimon Happygod Msuva's decisive goal.

Tanzania will also be hoping to secure their first win of the competition, having played 9 matches, drawn three and lost six.