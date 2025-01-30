South Africa: A 27-Year-Old Male Suspect Due to Appear Before Court for Six Counts of House Robbery, and Rape Cases

29 January 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

POLOKWANE — The 27-year-old suspect who is facing six cases including house robberies and rape is expected to appear before Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday 30 January 2025.

This after he was positively linked to six charges of house robberies and two counts of rape that occurred at various localities within Lebowakgomo policing area.

On Monday, 20 January 2025, the same suspect was remanded in police custody, until 09 April 2025 for further profiling and investigations following his arrest for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Subsequent to meticulous investigation, the suspect aged 27 was successfully located and arrested on Saturday, 18 January 2025, at his residence in Ga-Maja- Ga Phiri Village, under the Lebowakgomo policing area. The suspect was on the run after being implicated in a number of serious and violent cases including the robbing of a police officer of her official firearm at Ga-Mothibangwanamago.

The suspect is expected to be linked with more cases as investigations unfold.

Police investigations are ongoing.

