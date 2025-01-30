Kenya: Crossing Rivers, Chasing Dreams - a Young Scholar's Journey Back to School

Saybulu Toroge, 12, smiles during a lesson with classmates at Naserian Osupuko Primary School in Narok County.

Every day, Saybulu Toroge, 12, walks a five kilometre round trip to Naserian Osupuko Primary School in Narok County daily, twice crossing a seasonal river which is a valuable resource for his community. The river is a lifeline - a source of domestic water and a place to quench the thirst of all livestock. Having spent time herding animals to support his family, Saybulu now crosses the river and takes further steps to reach the nearest school.

His return to school in January 2024 marks a transformative journey for this entire community in Narok County, Kenya, as they aim to provide every child with the opportunity to learn. Saybulu dreams of becoming a doctor someday.

"My older brother works in healthcare in Narok town, and he inspires me every day. I am determined to study hard and become a doctor, so my family and community no longer have to walk long distances to access the care they deserve," Saybulu said adding his preferred learning institution to pursue his tertiary education is The University of Nairobi.

Jackson Pingua, Chairperson of the School Board of Management at Naserian Osupuko Primary School in Narok County, urges the parents, guardians and community to encourage both boys and girls to be enrolled and stay in school. /COURTESY.

Jackson Pingua, Chairperson of the school's Board of Management, whose children also attend the same school, says: "Education is the bridge that connects us all to the opportunities in our world today. I want every child in Naserian to get an education and uplift themselves and their community."

Joseph Lukeine, left (green jacket) with the headteacher, Wilfred Koronkoro (pink shirt) assess learner's classwork at Naserian Osupuko Primary School in Narok County. /COURTESY.

Wilfred Koronkoro, the Headteacher, credits improved enrolment rates to their 'accelerated education programme,' which mentors children facing social challenges to catch up. Counseling sessions and life skills help pupils cope with the pressures of school inside and outside the classroom.

The programme has had unwavering support from the parents, local community, regional administration and school leadership, with their collective efforts creating a source of pride for all.

Solomon Toroge, a teacher who has guided students through accelerated learning and mentorship, says the first step to gaining trust is to be accommodating to all learners and assure them of their value to the school community.

Many learners returning to school, including Saybulu, faced challenges in catching up with their peers due to the time they had spent out of school. Remedial classes in literacy and numeracy were offered every day in the afternoons. Many students were initially shy and withdrawn when they joined the programme, but with one-on-one sessions, they built self-confidence and participated more actively in classroom and extra-curricular activities.

UNICEF Kenya and the Government of Kenya, in partnership with the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, through its Educate A Child (EAC) program, Hapag Lloyd and local implementing partners, have delivered the Operation Come-to-School Programme, since 2015. The aim was to break down barriers to education, which include poverty, distance to school, and the need for an improved school environment and quality teaching.

In the past three years alone, more than a quarter of a million children have been enrolled or re-enrolled in schools through this partnership, across 16 counties with the lowest enrolment rates. 17,000 of these pupils are children living with disability.

Operation Come-to-School is a testament to the power of collaboration. In 2024, the education programme focused on retaining enrolled learners, by providing learning materials, desks, and follow-up on pupil attendance.

UNICEF Kenya Education Officer, Elizabeth Waitha, at Naserian Osupuko primary school in Narok County. /COURTESY.

UNICEF Kenya's Education Officer, Elizabeth Waitha, appreciated the critical and dedicated role played by all partners, including community leaders, in ensuring that every child has access to quality education. "Many children like Saybulu have been supported in enrolling and being retained, acquiring critical foundational and transferrable skills that prepare them for life," said Waitha. "We are committed to ensuring that every child can access education as a fundamental right and remains in school to build a brighter future."

"UNICEF worked with everyone from the Ministry of Interior, the Department of Children Services, and the Social Protection Unit, religious leaders and other community influencers to effectively address barriers and support in the enrolment and retention of children who were out of school," she continued.

Some negative attitudes to education and harmful cultural practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage remain in Narok, according to a survey conducted by the programme. Nomadic lifestyles can also interfere with children's access to education. 9,000 children in Narok County have been enrolled, but there are still 23,000 primary-aged children out of school, who should be enrolled. One successful strategy has been 'Social Behavior Change' communication, promoting behaviours by parents, communities and duty-bearers, which help to improve access to education.

Focusing on the most excluded is also crucial. "Children living with disabilities need to be screened, assessed, brought into the system, and provided with support, assistive devices and technologies to ensure they are not left behind and can learn and thrive in life," said Waitha.

The people of Naserian, in all their diversity, are deeply connected to the land, and in particular, the river. No longer is the river a barrier to education for Saybulu and his peers. The community sees the value of education, which makes Saybulu's long journey to school worth it.