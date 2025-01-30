Kenya Pushes for Sustainable, Competitive Tourism At UN Forums

Nairobi — Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing tourism competitiveness and sustainability during a series of high-level UN Tourism meetings in Madrid, Spain.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebeca Miano, represented by Kenya's Ambassador to Spain Nairimas Ole Sein, emphasized the need for global collaboration to build a resilient sector that can withstand emerging challenges, including climate change.

At the 20th Committee on Tourism and Sustainability (CTS) and the 16th Committee on Tourism Competitiveness (CTC) meetings, Kenya championed stronger climate action under the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism.

The country also pushed for increased investments in digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and ocean conservation, given that tourism supports 40 percent of the ocean economy.

As Chair of the CTC, Miano encouraged member states to support the World Tourism Report, which will provide research-based strategies to boost global tourism competitiveness.

She also highlighted the importance of inclusive policies that promote innovation, quality, and long-term sustainability in the sector.

At the Brand Africa workshop, discussions centered on reshaping Africa's tourism narrative through strategic media partnerships, research collaborations, and capacity-building initiatives.

The potential for collaboration with META was explored, focusing on how African destinations can leverage emerging technologies for marketing and promotion.

The meetings took place alongside FITUR 2025, a premier global tourism trade fair, where the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) represented the country.

The event brought together tourism ministers, private sector executives, and experts to discuss strategies for recovery, resilience, and sustainable growth in the industry.