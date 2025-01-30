Kenya: Ipoa Says Unable to Probe Abductions Since They Cannot Link the Police

NAIROBI — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has stated that it cannot investigate alleged abductions carried out by the police, citing the National Police Service's (NPS) denial of involvement.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan, speaking on Wednesday during a meeting in Meru, said that although the public claims the abductions are being carried out by police units, the NPS's denial of involvement prevents the authority from launching any investigations unless the police acknowledge responsibility.

"The Inspector General (IG) came out and said these are not our officers. When we have people in hoods abducting individuals and taking them not to police stations but to different locations, I believe these are issues that the police need to investigate themselves," Hassan said.

Hassan explained that since the abductions began, the authority has attempted to establish a possible link between the police and these disappearances.

The findings have been submitted to the courts, where several cases are still underway.

He reiterated that as long as the police maintain their stance that they are not involved, IPOA is unable to launch a formal investigation.

Hassan also highlighted IPOA's staffing and funding challenges, noting that these significantly limit the authority's ability to conduct thorough investigations.

He revealed that IPOA plans to engage Parliament, specifically the Committee on Administration of Justice and National Security, to seek additional funding.

"We are going to go back to Parliament, meet with the Committee on Administration of Justice and National Security, and request them to allocate us more funding," said Hassan.

IPOA's remarks come amid growing public outrage, with citizens demanding action against police officers accused of orchestrating abductions, particularly targeting the youth.