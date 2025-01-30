Nigeria: Gov Radda Seeks Partnership With Funtua Inland Dry Port to Boost Trade in Katsina

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Wednesday met with Umaru AbdulMutallab, the Chairman of Funtua Inland Dry Port (FIDP), and his team to explore strategic collaboration aimed at maximising the port's potential for regional economic growth.

The meeting, held at Katsina House in Abuja, follows the receipt of FIDP first cargo on Monday 27th January, 2025 amidst excitement from stakeholders.

Governor Radda emphasized the state government's dedication to supporting FIDP Team towards ensuring the full take off of activities. "The State Government remains committed to providing enabling infrastructure, policies, and incentives for international business traders," he stated.

The governor further outlined potential areas of collaboration, including "equity participation in FIDP, sensitization about the Port and its activities to the business community, and facilitating national and international financial support for the Port."

Mr Radda also expressed hope that the Port will boost the state's GDP, increase internally generated revenues, create employment opportunities for youth, and foster sustainable economic growth in the Northwest corridor.

Furthermore, Governor Radda directed that the State Government team develop actionable steps for enhanced collaboration with the Port.

Earlier, FIDP Chairman, Dr AbdulMutallab pointed out the port's strategic importance, "this development is set to position Katsina as a critical hub for regional commerce, reduce logistical challenges and promote economic growth across borders."

The Funtua Inland Dry Port was conceived by the Nigerian Shippers Council in 2003, to extend shipping services to inland importers and exporters while promoting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). On the 16th of May 2024, the Port was commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.