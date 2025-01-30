Somalia: Somali Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Participates in Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Somalia, Yusuf Mohamed, participated in the World Bank and Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two-day event gathered 40 labor ministers and representatives from 100 countries to discuss the future of labor regulation and policy.

A key highlight of the conference was the announcement of a new three-year partnership aimed at shaping labor regulation to meet the demands of the middle of the 21st century.

This collaborative effort focuses on adapting labor policies to emerging global challenges, including technological advancements, shifts in labor markets, and evolving work patterns.

Minister Yusuf Mohamed actively engaged in discussions surrounding labor market reforms, the creation of inclusive employment opportunities, and the strengthening of social protection systems, all essential elements for Somalia's development goals.

He emphasized Somalia's commitment to fostering an inclusive labor market that addresses the needs of its growing workforce.

The conference also provided a valuable platform for international cooperation, where nations could share experiences and best practices on labor market policies, social welfare, and sustainable economic growth.

This participation underscores Somalia's proactive approach in engaging with global partners to strengthen labor policies and address the challenges of an increasingly interconnected and evolving global workforce.