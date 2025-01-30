Somalia's Ambassador to Benelux and EU Presents Credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands

On Wednesday, Somalia's Ambassador to the Benelux countries and the European Union (EU) Representative, Khadija Osoble Ali officially presented her credentials to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in a formal ceremony at the Royal Palace.

This significant diplomatic event marks a key moment in strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and the Netherlands.

Ambassador Khadija Ali expressed her commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, development, and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The presentation of credentials is a traditional diplomatic process that formally establishes the ambassador's role in representing Somalia's interests in the Netherlands and the broader Benelux region.

It is an important step in the continuation of Somalia's diplomatic outreach and engagement with European partners.

Ambassador Khadija Ali's appointment reflects Somalia's focus on fostering strong international relations, particularly with the European Union and its member states.

Her role will be crucial in advancing Somalia's diplomatic priorities within the Benelux region and in strengthening Somalia's cooperation with the Netherlands on various global and regional issues.