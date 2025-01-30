South Africa: The Future of Mining Depends On the Industry's Ability to Finance Itself

29 January 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Rashaad Carrim

It is perhaps ironic that as the world moves toward a cleaner future, more mining is projected to take place to facilitate the just energy transition.

The just energy transition is a fundamental shift in how the world generates power and continues to be a major disruptor in the mining and metals sector.

While the world's energy mix is changing, there is broad acceptance that a green energy future relies on minerals to deliver it. Batteries, solar power and other pillars of clean energy technology are not possible without rare earth metals (and some of the old favourites) to manufacture them, while the likes of coal and oil continue to power human society with the transition under way.

According to Guillaume Pitron, author of The Rare Metals War, more mineral ores will be mined in the next 30 years than in the last 70,000 for humanity to meet the exponential demand for minerals crucial to the energy transition. Resource exhaustion at current mines will therefore drive increased exploration and the opening of new operations.

As the mining industry grapples with this changing reality, a question that has been simmering under the surface of the transition and is on the minds of mining companies worldwide - "How do we finance the future?"

Based on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.