Zimbabwe: Govt Resolves Women's University Impasse With Council for Social Workers Over Training Programs

MINISTER July Moyo managed to resolve the impasse between the Women's University of Africa (WUA) and the Council for Social Workers in Zimbabwe (CSWZ) over gaps in the institution's training programs.

The tiff between the WUA and the CSWZ has been raging for years following the latter's 2021 decision to ban all social work programs run by the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) and the WUA.

The CSW argued that the said universities were failing to adhere to several regulatory laws and policies which include the Zimbabwe Minimum Standards for Social Work Training and the Social Workers Act.

In 2021, the then Labour and Public Service Minister Paul Mavima had to intervene in the impasse after retracting the bans arguing that due processes were not met.

Last year, the Higher and Tertiary Education Ministry also moved in and quizzed where CSW was deriving powers to ban training programs although the former and the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) are legally vested with such authority.

The events come on the back of an outcry by stakeholders demanding the trimming of power exercised by voluntary professional associations taking advantage of their groupings to thwart training by upcoming institutions in a bid to perpetuate monopoly in various professional spheres.

However, in a statement, Minister Moyo said he managed to resolve the impasse just before he left the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ministry.

"Following a series of engagements with the Council of Social Workers, Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education and the Women's University in Africa. I am pleased to announce a significant development that reflects our commitment to upholding the standards of education and professional practice in our nation.

"After diligent discussions and negotiations, I have resolved the ongoing impasse between the Women's University of Africa and the Council of Social Workers in Zimbabwe," he said.

He said the Council of Social Workers had previously raised concerns regarding gaps identified in the WUA's Social Work Training Program which were taken seriously.

Moyo commended WUA for its proactive approach to addressing the issues highlighted by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) and the Council for Social Workers.

He said in response to the identified gaps, WUA has presented a comprehensive implementation plan that effectively addressed the recommendations made.

"This resolution underscores our collective commitment to fostering a robust social work profession that is equipped to serve the needs of our communities effectively.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all parties involved for their dedication and cooperation throughout this process. I am confident that this renewed partnership will enhance the quality of education and professional practice in social work, ultimately benefiting our society as a whole," added Moyo.