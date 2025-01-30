Congo-Kinshasa: Namibia Calls for End to DRC Conflict

30 January 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia, through its Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, has called for an end to violence in eastern DRC, urging the silencing of guns, citing concerns over the conflict's potential to spread to neighbouring countries, as the March 23 (M23) group remains at the heart of the crisis.

Executive director of the ministry, Penda Naanda, in a statement issued Monday said Namibia is alarmed that if a solution is not found soon, there is potential for the conflict to spill over into neighbouring countries.

M23 has made significant territorial gains in recent weeks, with gunfire ringing out across parts of Goma, with a population of over two million over the weekend. News reports suggest the DRC and Rwandan troops have also exchanged fire on Monday along their shared border.

"Namibia is monitoring with great concern the escalation of conflict and the deteriorating security situation in the eastern part of the DRC, and expresses hope that only regional mediation and diplomatic efforts will bring about lasting peace in the DRC, and halt the tension between the DRC and the Republic of Rwanda," he said.

Naanda further indicated that Namibia echoes the Southern African Development Community (SADC) statement denouncing the aggression by the rebel group, and implored the region to support peace efforts in eastern DRC, emphasising that Namibia reaffirms the United Nations' (UN) charter and its principles on resolving disputes among countries through diplomatic means.

He further called on all parties to exercise restraint and spare civilian lives, allowing humanitarian aid to reach the affected areas unhindered. -Nampa

