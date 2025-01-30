Zimbabwe: Zacc to Break Drivers' Licence Corruption Chain

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is focussing on corruption reports involving driving school instructors who allegedly collaborate with Vehicle Inspectorate Department officers to issue licences to unqualified drivers for a bribe.

ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza sees such practices as not just corruption, but as undermining safe driving and road user behaviour.

At a ceremony in Harare, the Zimbabwe Traffic Safety Council (TSCZ) signed the Corporate Integrity Pledge, reaffirming its commitment to combat corruption and promote transparency.

The event, overseen by ZACC, featured TSCZ board members, including deputy chairperson Ms Lizwe Bhunu and managing director Mr Munesu Munodawafa, pledging to prevent and fight corruption.

Mr Reza said the integrity pledges are social contracts that affirm a commitment to act against corruption.

"Today, we witness the inception of an enduring partnership between ZACC and TSCZ. This signing signifies a significant step towards fortifying mitigation against corruption risks."

Mr Reza said the pledge represents not just a document but a commitment to ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability.

Such initiatives strengthened public trust in the institution, encouraging everyone to support road safety campaigns and report bad behaviour.

"The fight against corruption is a moral imperative that impacts every aspect of our society. When citizens know that the council operates with unwavering integrity, they are more likely to support its initiatives, comply with regulations, participate and embrace the organisation's initiatives on campaigns to promote road safety by voluntarily calling out bad behaviour.

"The fight against corruption is not just a matter of policy or law enforcement. It is a moral imperative that touches every aspect of our society."

Regarding the issues with driving school instructors, Mr Reza said investigations were ongoing.

"This occasion comes at a time when cases of corruption have been reported against driving school instructors who allegedly connive with some Vehicle Inspectorate Department officials to issue licences to incompetent drivers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Corruption Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Drivers who fraudulently acquire driving licenses, do not value the importance of safe driving practices and good road user behaviour. This is in a way contributes to increased road fatalities, and in the process militates against the goal of reducing by half, the road traffic crash fatalities and injuries by 2030."

He blamed fraudulent licencing practices to increased road fatalities, undermining the goal of halving traffic crash fatalities and injuries by 2030.