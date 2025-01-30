Zimbabwe: Revised Beitbridge RDC Budget Approved

The Government has approved Beitbridge Rural District Council's (BBRDC) US$8,2 million revised budget for this year.

Initially the council had proposed a budget of US$5,2 million which was reviewed upwards after receiving additional funding for devolution projects from the Government.

The additional allocation increased to ZiG124 817900, which is equivalent to US$4 992 716 and is set to improve service delivery and stir development in line with the recently launched "A call to action" concept.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Basera, has since communicated the latest position to the BBRDC.

"The Minister of Local Government and Public works has in terms of section 47 (1) of the Public Finance Management Act chapter 22:129 approved the 2025 budget for Beitbridge Rural District Council," said Dr Basera in a communiqué to BBRDC.

Among other things the minister recommended that the local authority should improve on revenue collection which will aid in clearing salary and statutory arrears and to continually engage with residents and ratepayers to recoup its debt to fund development activities.

The minister also advised the council to embrace ICT and ensure that all ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) modules are utilised and that the Minister will track progress in the first quarter of this year.

Acting Beitbridge chief executive officer, Mr Peter Ncube, confirmed the latest development yesterday.

"We have since received the communication from our parent ministry," he said.

"We revised our total budget to US$8 296 611,03 after receiving an additional ZiG124 817 900, which is equivalent to US$4 992 716, in devolution funds," said Mr Ncube.

"In terms of devolution projects, we intend to channel the money on the construction of waiting mothers' shelters at selected clinics, clinic development, Lutumba stadium construction, increase the development of Water and Sanitation programs and the construction of more centres for Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres among others".

Presenting the budget recently, Finance and Audit committee chairperson, Councillor Luka Ndou said they came up with the budget following extensive consultations with various stakeholders in all the 15 wards.

"When compared to the 2024 budget, the total revenue for the 2025 financial year has decreased significantly. This is a result of a decrease in fiscal grant allocation."