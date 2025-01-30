Zimbabwe: Student On the Run After Alleged Murder

29 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

A student from Hillside Teachers' College in Bulawayo is on the run after reportedly killing his girlfriend, Keener Tsanana, who was completing her teaching practice at Guinea Fowl High School in Gweru.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said Tsanana's body was discovered on Saturday at about 8pm.

"The deceased was identified as Keener Tsanana, a student teacher at Guinea Fowl High School," he said.

The alleged murder came to light when Mr Simbarashe Dzimba, a security guard at the school, reported the matter to the police.

Investigations revealed that Ms Tsanana was last seen on Friday in the company of Valentine Tamuka Zivera, a student at Hillside Teachers College, who is believed to be her boyfriend.

Insp Mahoko said: "We found Zivera's belongings in the room where the body was located. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and we are appealing for any information regarding his whereabouts."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.