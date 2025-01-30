Zimbabwe: Student On the Run After Alleged Murder

A student from Hillside Teachers' College in Bulawayo is on the run after reportedly killing his girlfriend, Keener Tsanana, who was completing her teaching practice at Guinea Fowl High School in Gweru.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said Tsanana's body was discovered on Saturday at about 8pm.

"The deceased was identified as Keener Tsanana, a student teacher at Guinea Fowl High School," he said.

The alleged murder came to light when Mr Simbarashe Dzimba, a security guard at the school, reported the matter to the police.

Investigations revealed that Ms Tsanana was last seen on Friday in the company of Valentine Tamuka Zivera, a student at Hillside Teachers College, who is believed to be her boyfriend.

Insp Mahoko said: "We found Zivera's belongings in the room where the body was located. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and we are appealing for any information regarding his whereabouts."