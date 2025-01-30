Zimbabwe: Zim, Cuba Stand Against Imperialist Aggression

The people of Zimbabwe stand in unwavering solidarity with the Cuban people as they face yet another imperialist offensive from the United States.

The reinstatement of hostile economic measures and the inclusion of Cuba on the US's arbitrary list of alleged state sponsors of terrorism underscore the aggressive nature of US imperialism.

These actions, driven by an obsession to undermine Cuba's sovereignty and development, are a blatant attack on the peace and welfare of the Cuban people.

Zimbabweans recognise the resilience of Cuba, a nation that has endured decades of economic blockade, slander, and coercion, only to emerge stronger in its commitment to socialism, independence, and international solidarity.

The attempts to asphyxiate Cuba's economy and break its indomitable spirit will once again fail, as they have for over six decades.

The actions of the US administration, particularly under President Trump's policies, represent a continuation of the hegemonic Monroe Doctrine, which seeks to impose US dominance across Latin America and the Caribbean.

This imperialist arrogance ignores international norms, disregards historical truths, and undermines global peace. Zimbabwe, having experienced similar efforts to erode its sovereignty through sanctions and external pressure, deeply understands the Cuban struggle.

Cuba has been a beacon of hope and solidarity for oppressed peoples worldwide.

From its unparalleled contributions to global healthcare, exemplified by the Cuban Medical Brigades, to its unwavering support for liberation movements in Africa, including Zimbabwe's fight for independence, Cuba has always stood on the side of justice.

Zimbabweans will not forget how Cuban internationalism extended a hand to African nations during their most difficult times, contributing to education, healthcare, and development.

We denounce the tightening of the US economic blockade and the ongoing aggression against Cuba as acts of desperation. These measures are not just an affront to Cuba but to all nations that aspire to sovereignty, self-determination, and freedom from foreign interference.

They expose the moral and ethical bankruptcy of imperialism.

Zimbabwe joins the global community in affirming that Cuba will overcome.

The Cuban people's resolve to protect their socialist path, build a future free of external domination, and defend their independence remains unshaken.

Their resilience is a testament to the power of collective will and international solidarity.

The bonds between Zimbabwe and Cuba are forged in shared principles and a common history of resisting imperialism.

As Zimbabweans, we reaffirm our unwavering support for Cuba and its people, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them in their fight for justice and equality.

Kwanisai Mafa is the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council.