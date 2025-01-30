Zimbabwe: Northern Region Futsal in Anti-Drug Campaign

The Northern Region Futsal Association is set to host a two-day anti-drug and substance awareness campaign this coming weekend.

According to Vuso Mhlanga, Northern Region Futsal representative, the campaign aims to spread awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and substance use.

"We're not just focusing on the ultimate winner on the pitch, but on spreading the word against drug abuse and substance use," Mhlanga said.

The tournament, sponsored by Councillor Simbarashe Charachimwe, will feature 10 teams, with curtain raiser matches from women's teams, who are using the platform as preparation for the upcoming COSAFA championship in March.

Mhlanga revealed that the organisation has invited members of the new ZIFA board, as well as other stakeholders, to attend the event.

"Congratulations to the new ZIFA board members and the president. As a futsal community, we are ready to work with them as we are an affiliate. We are expecting some of them on the day.

In a unique move, the tournament organisers decided to offer equal prize money to all participants, emphasising the importance of the awareness campaign over competition.

"We want everyone to know that futsal is alive in Zimbabwe," Mhlanga said. The Northern Region Futsal Association is also seeking support from the new ZIFA executive board, particularly in their bid to participate in the inaugural World Cup Futsal for women.

"This year, we want to participate in the qualifiers, and we need support from the mother body," Mhlanga said.