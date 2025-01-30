Zimbabwe: Self-Sustaining Framework for Schools Announced

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT has announced a roadmap for free education that is anchored on a self-sustaining framework for schools.

This ambitious plan was articulated by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro ahead of upcoming stakeholder consultative meetings.

The consultations, set to take place in the Harare and Bulawayo metropolitan provinces, will gather a diverse group of participants, including educators, parents, local authorities and students.

The primary goal is to develop a comprehensive School Financing Policy that addresses the multifaceted needs of Zimbabwe's education sector.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is set to host a pivotal stakeholder consultative meeting aimed at developing a comprehensive School Financing Policy," said Mr Ndoro.

"Taking place across the Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces, this initiative seeks to engage a wide range of participants, including educators, parents, local authorities, and students, in discussions that will shape the future of school financing in the country."

Mr Ndoro said the consultation aims to achieve several key objectives which include, soliciting inputs where stakeholders will be invited to provide feedback on the draft School Financing Policy to ensure it is inclusive, equitable, and responsive to the diverse needs of the education community. He said they also seek to build consensus with the meeting focusing on fostering ownership and agreement among participants regarding the policy's objectives, principles and strategies.

"The ministry is in the process of developing the School Financing Policy as part of its efforts to unlock revenue streams and minimise the impact of economic challenges on school funding and resources.

"This initiative aims to create a more resilient educational environment where financial constraints do not hinder the quality of education provided to students.

"One of the primary ways the Ministry plans to engage parents and communities is through the School Financing Policy currently in draft.

"This policy is designed to establish a more equitable and sustainable framework for financing education across the country, ensuring that resources are distributed fairly. Special attention will be given to schools in disadvantaged areas, allowing them to receive the support they need to thrive," said Mr Ndoro.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the policy will emphasise the critical role of parents and communities in contributing to the success of the education system, fostering a collaborative approach to educational improvement.

By the end of the consultation, the Ministry anticipates a comprehensive School Financing Policy that accurately reflects the concerns and needs of all stakeholders involved.