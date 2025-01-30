Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Rogue Elements

The Government has registered its disappointment following "reactionary and unmerited polemic sentiment" shared by a handful of war veterans it says are going against the established principles of revolutionary discipline to undermine President Mnangagwa's integrity.

In a statement last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the unwarranted show of hypocrisy by Cde Blessed Geza in a recent rant was not only concerning, but surprising.

"We are concerned about the extent to which these individuals, while purporting to be members of the ruling party (and) bona fide members of the War Veterans fraternity, are not using legal and relevant structures to discuss their grievances.

"It is unfortunate that these individuals have also played to the whims of demonising the President for reasons best known to them.

"What is surprising is that such individuals, including Cde Blessed Geza, was one of the lead proponents of Resolution Number 1 of the 21st National People's Conference which underscores the need for the President to remain in office until 2030. Cde Geza was among the conference delegates who lobbied for that resolution to be passed.

"Therefore, it is surprising that today he is turning his back against a resolution he helped create. It is unfortunate that the bitterness he suffered from the 2018 primary election defeat is now causing him to go as far as rewriting the history of the President," said Dr Muswere.

He said Cde Geza's tantrums were disappointing, especially considering that the Second Republic had actualised the constitutional recognition of war veterans.

"This sense of self-contradiction and hypocrisy goes against principles of basic honesty we expect from senior citizens and genuine war veterans.

"This charade is very disappointing considering the magnitude of economic transformation that Zimbabwe has enjoyed under the leadership of the President His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

"Section 84 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe obliges all State institutions and progressive Zimbabweans to recognise Rights of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle.

"These architects of our national liberation include those who fought in the War of Liberation; the virtuous gallant Sons and Daughters of the Soil who assisted the fighters in the war of liberation; and anti-colonial visionaries who were imprisoned, detained and restricted for political reasons during the liberation struggle. Through their unflinching resolve, independent Zimbabwe was born.

"Pursuant to this clear Constitutional position, the Second Republic, under the revolutionary leadership of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde Dr E.D. Mnangagwa has championed a deliberate welfare support for the veterans of the liberation struggle," said Dr Muswere.

He said President Mnangagwa had ensured that war veterans were duly recognised by establishing a stand-alone ministry for their welfare as well as a war veterans wing in the ruling Zanu PF party.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This, he said, was to ensure the total inclusion and participation of veterans of the liberation struggle in the economy.

"The actualisation of this constitutional recognition of this important class of distinguished patriots has been facilitated by the establishment of a standalone ministry which caters for the socio-economic needs of veterans of the liberation struggle.

"For the first time, four decades after the attainment of Zimbabwe's independence, the Second-Republic strengthened the constitutional recognition of the veterans of the liberation struggle by ensuring that the ruling ZANU PF now has a stand-alone War Veterans' Wing.

"This dedicated support to our War Veterans further gestures the total respect which the President Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa accords to his fellow anti-colonial stalwart counterparts," said the minister.