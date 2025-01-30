Rwanda: How Rwanda Has Increased Rice Production and Its Commercialisation

Rice is Rwanda's important agricultural crop after bananas, contributing significantly to the national economic growth.

On January 23, 2025, stakeholders gathered at the Annual Rice Sector Review Meeting (ARSRM) to assess the progress of the National Rice Development Strategy 2 (NRDS-2) (2020-2030) and the broad rice value chain. The meeting served as a platform to review achievements, address challenges, and advocate for increased investment in the sector.

Survey reveals key findings

Alice Mukamugena, Director General of Agriculture Value Chain Management and Trade at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), presented the findings of the Rice Value Chain Survey. The survey, conducted in collaboration with a JICA policy advisor and the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), analysed the strengths and weaknesses of Rwanda's rice sector while identifying opportunities for improvement.

One significant finding was related to productivity. While Rwanda's rice productivity consistently increased throughout the 2000s, achieving one of the highest levels in the region, growth has stagnated since 2020. This stagnation is partly attributed to low use of certified seeds, with only 64 per cent of farmers relying on them while 36 per cent still use saved seeds.

The survey also highlighted high production costs, with farmers spending approximately Rwf 1,467,434 per hectare per season on field operations, which reduces profit margins. Limited mechanisation remains a barrier, as over 90 per cent of farmers use traditional post-harvest methods, resulting in significant yield losses and compromised quality.

Rice breeding also faces staffing challenges, with only one dedicated rice breeder at RAB. This limits the development of rice varieties tailored to Rwanda's diverse agro-ecological zones. Meanwhile, rice processing facilities are underutilised, operating at just 47 per cent capacity due to insufficient paddy supplies and quality issues.

JICA's commitment to Rwanda's rice sector

Minako Shiotsuka, Chief Representative of JICA Rwanda, emphasised JICA's longstanding support for Rwanda's rice value chain. "JICA's expertise in rice enabled us to conduct this survey. Last year, we developed a quality rice seed production manual. Sustainability is key in all our investments, and we will continue to collaborate with Rwanda to ensure effective technical transfers. Rice is crucial for Rwanda's food security and economic growth," she noted.

JICA has been instrumental in improving rice productivity through initiatives under NRDS-2, alongside supporting Rwanda's participation in the Coalition for African Rice Development (CARD), which is a consultative group of 32 member countries to double rice production in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Since joining CARD in 2010, Rwanda has made significant strides in rice production. Under NRDS-1, domestic production increased by 40 per cent. With CARD's guidance, Rwanda formulated and validated NRDS-2, which runs from 2020 to 2030 and aims to double domestic production.

Doubling rice production by 2030

Dr Marc Cyubahiro Bagabe, Rwanda's Minister of Agriculture, praised the collaborative work of development partners as well as CARD for their contributions to NRDS-2. "Over the past five years, the area under rice cultivation expanded from 29.6 to 34.9 thousand hectares, and annual paddy production rose from 116.5 to 141.9 thousand metric tonnes," he said.

NRDS-2 aims to further increase production to 390,000 metric tonnes annually by 2030, raising productivity from 4.09 tonnes per hectare in 2023 to 6.5 tonnes. Rwanda's 120 rice cooperatives, organised into nine unions under the national rice cooperative federation (FUCORIRWA), are essential in supporting these efforts.

Post-harvest infrastructure has also improved, with 585 drying grounds capable of handling 14,495 tonnes of paddy and 28 rice mills with a combined annual processing capacity of 274,800 metric tonnes, 14 of which are certified by the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB).

Challenges as opportunities for growth

Despite these advancements, Rwanda's rice sector faces persistent challenges. Only 55 per cent of the potential area for rice cultivation has been developed, and issues such as flash floods, water scarcity, and limited post-harvest infrastructure continue to hinder progress.

Rice mills operate below capacity due to inadequate paddy supplies, while inefficiencies in supply chains and commercialisation limit market competitiveness. These challenges force Rwanda to rely on imports to meet growing demand.

Dr Bagabe highlighted these obstacles during the meeting, stating, "While challenges remain, they also present opportunities for investment. This meeting allowed us to collectively explore solutions and strategies to unlock the full potential of Rwanda's rice sector."

Looking ahead

The Annual Rice Sector Review Meeting underscored the importance of partnerships, innovation, and strategic investments in achieving NRDS-2's goals. With continued collaboration between MINAGRI, JICA, CARD, and key stakeholders, Rwanda's rice value chain is poised to play an even greater role in driving national food security and economic development.