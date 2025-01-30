South Africa: UCT Scientists Embark On an Expedition to the Fimbul Ice Shelf

In a groundbreaking mission, a team from the Polar Engineering Research Group (PERG) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has set off on their first field expedition on the Antarctic continent. Led by Professor Sebastian Skatulla, this diverse group includes five postgraduate students: Kamva Tabata, Richard Ribbans, Tom Ansley, and Chisambo Ng'ambi, along with experienced field guide Hendrik Smith.

The expedition is part of an ambitious research project titled, "Monitoring and Modelling the Deteriorating Stability and Retreat of the Fimbul Ice Shelf Under the Influence of Global Warming". Funded by the National Research Foundation's (NRF) South African National Antarctic Programme, the initiative is made possible through collaborative support from the German Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research and the Helmholtz Centre Potsdam - GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. This partnership highlights the international commitment to understanding climate change in polar regions.

In addition to Professor Skatulla, the research effort includes several key researchers from UCT: Professor Denis Kalumba, Dr Keith MacHutchon, Associate Professor Patroba Odera, Dr Diego Quiros, Dr Moreblessings Shoko and Dr Alastair Sloan. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise that enhances the interdisciplinary approach of the project.

Filling a critical gap

As one of the original signatories to the Antarctic Treaty in 1959, South Africa has held custodianship over the Antarctic sector. However, for several decades, the country has struggled to fulfill its obligations. This project aims to fill a critical gap in long-term observations of the Fimbul Ice Shelf, a key area significantly impacted by global warming.

Antarctica's ice shelves, which form three-quarters of its coastline, are vital for the stability of the massive ice sheets that contain about 60% of the world's freshwater. With a complete melt of these ice reserves projected to cause a staggering 58-m rise in global sea levels, understanding the dynamics of ice shelves like Fimbul is more crucial than ever.

Recent alarming trends, including record low sea ice levels and the accelerated retreat of Antarctic ice shelves, have raised concerns about the impact of climate change on the continent. The project's interdisciplinary team of engineers, glaciologists, geodesists, and geophysicists will deploy advanced GPS and radar equipment to monitor the ice shelf's thickness and movement over time. This data will feed into computer models that predict future changes in the Fimbul Ice Shelf over the next 50 to 100 years under various climate scenarios.

The expedition will also assist in the logistical support of SANAE IV, facilitating reconnaissance to identify crevasse hazards, ensuring safety for future research expeditions and operations in the area.

Informing policy and conservation efforts

With the urgent threat of climate change looming over our planet, this expedition not only enhances South Africa's role in Antarctic research but also contributes to the global understanding of climate impacts, ultimately helping to inform policy and conservation efforts in the face of an uncertain future. The collaboration with renowned international research institutes and a robust team of experts further strengthens the mission's significance, showcasing a united effort to tackle one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

The team will return on 15 February 2025.