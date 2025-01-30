Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Morocco 2025 - the Democratic Republic of Congo Is Ambitious

The draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) TotalEnergies Morocco 2025 took place on Monday, 27 January 2 in Rabat, placing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a tough Group D alongside Senegal, Benin, and Botswana.

Present at the ceremony, Dieudonné Sambi Nsele-Lutu, President of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA), expressed his satisfaction with the draw for the Leopards.

An Approachable but Demanding Group

The head of Congolese football showed optimism while being measured in his analysis of the DRC's opponents: "It's something we've seen before, something we know well. Senegal is already in the race for qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Benin is a reunion after the last AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire.

As for Botswana, we must be cautious with this team that is improving, like other southern African nations."

The approach of coach Sébastien Desabre, who advocates taking each match "on a case-by-case basis," is shared by the Congolese football authorities. This strategy proved successful during the last AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire, where the Leopards reached the semi-finals.

A Clear Objective: The Third Star

The President does not hide the ambitions of the DRC in this competition. With two continental trophies in their cabinet (1968 and 1974), the pride and legacy of the Leopards are present in everyone's minds: "We are the most successful team in this group and we aim for a third star. We missed it in Côte d'Ivoire, but this edition could be the right one."

However, the president of FECOFA reminds everyone that nothing is guaranteed: "No team should be underestimated. We have our destiny in our hands and we must approach every match with seriousness and determination," he concluded.