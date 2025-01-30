Somalia: Puntland Expresses Lack of Hope for Restoring Cooperation With Somali Government

30 January 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — In an interview with Shabelle, Abdifatah Abdinuur, the Minister of State for the Puntland Presidency, stated that Puntland no longer hopes for cooperation or rapprochement with the Somali Federal Government.

Abdinuur emphasized that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has monopolized matters concerning the fate of the Somali people, sidelining the power-sharing system and the Federal principles that once guided the country's governance.

He criticized the President for diminishing the federal framework, which had been an essential part of Somalia's structure.

Furthermore, Abdinuur warned that if the current trajectory of the government continues, Mogadishu could once again become a militarized stronghold, echoing concerns about the President's consolidation of power and the handling of the national constitution.

On another note, the Minister discussed ongoing operations in Puntland aimed at tracking down foreign nationals.

He revealed that these operations stem from intelligence that foreign individuals, linked to ISIS, were found to be involved in activities undermining security. Puntland's forces are currently engaged in clashes in the CalMiskaad mountains against these groups.

