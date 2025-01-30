East Africa: Somali President Urges Peace in DRC At EAC Summit

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh joined regional leaders at the 26th Extraordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) to address the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with a strong call for peace.

Held virtually due to security concerns, the summit focused on the rising violence in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, where clashes between government forces, M23 rebels, and other militia groups have displaced hundreds of thousands. Hassan Sheikh emphasized Somalia's history of conflict, advocating for an immediate ceasefire and a return to negotiations.

"From our own experiences, we know the devastation conflict brings not only to a nation's fabric but to the entire region," he said, underscoring the need to safeguard civilians and diplomatic presences as per international law.

The EAC leaders, including representatives from Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, discussed deploying additional peacekeeping forces and enhancing humanitarian aid. They also considered economic sanctions against groups fueling the conflict.

At the summit's close, there was consensus to convene an urgent joint session with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to forge a unified approach to the DRC crisis. This move aims to combine regional efforts in peacekeeping operations and to address underlying issues like resource exploitation and ethnic tensions that perpetuate the conflict.

The DRC conflict has escalated recently, with reports of increased civilian casualties and humanitarian emergencies, prompting international concern and calls for action. The United Nations has warned of the risk of a broader regional conflict if the situation is not contained.

The EAC and SADC meeting is slated for next week, though specifics on location and participants remain to be finalized. This cooperation could mark a significant step towards stabilizing the DRC, with implications for peace and security across central Africa.