Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Visits Embassy Building in Tanzania for Renovation

30 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Ahmed Maallin Fiqi, accompanied by Somalia's Ambassador to Tanzania, Ambassador Ilyas Ali Hassan, and the Deputy Director General of the Somali Presidency, Mohamed Amin Sheikh Osman, visited the construction site of the Somali Embassy in Dar es Salaam, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations.

Ambassador Ilyas provided Minister Fiqi with a detailed briefing on the scale of the renovations, the new features being added, and the design plans aimed at creating a better space to serve the Somali community in Tanzania.

Minister Fiqi praised Ambassador Ilyas for his innovative approach and significant efforts to enhance the embassy's appearance and functionality. He noted that these improvements would elevate the embassy's status and enhance Somalia's representation alongside other embassies in the country.

Finally, Minister Fiqi called on Somali businesses and the Somali community in Tanzania to support the embassy's renovation efforts, emphasizing that the embassy plays a vital role in serving Somali citizens and strengthening relations between Somalia and Tanzania

