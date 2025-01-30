Kenya: Govt On Course With Gainful Employment Opportunities for Kenyans, Kindiki Affirms

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed the government's commitment in job creation programs especially for the youth.

During an inter-ministerial meeting, to track the progress made and fast-rack local and diaspora job creation programs, Kindiki emphasized the need for creation of both long term and short-term job opportunities.

"We are creating jobs locally both long-term and short-term because a job is a job. The campaign theme of President William Ruto was Kazi Ni Kazi. A job doesn't have to be permanent and pensionable, that is just one type of a job. A job is a job," the Deputy President said.

The Deputy President insisted that the Kenya Kwanza Regime will empower the citizenry through job provision to ensure they are accountable as a generation.

Kindiki pointed out that the the government is currently providing opportunities across different sectors including in the public service and security agencies, and partnering with the private sector to create jobs.

"Our job creation programme is on course. We are making every effort to accelerate it and push the number of people who engaged in meaningful employment higher and be able to account for ourselves as a generation and as a country," Kindiki noted.

Kindiki outlined that through affordable and social housing, more than 160,000 youths have been engaged and another 200,000 young people across the 47 Counties on the Climate Resilience Program 'ClimateWorkx' to foster climate resilience.

Similarly he said the government is also establishing 1,450 Digital Hubs, one in every ward, across the country to enable the youth to access digital jobs.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretaries; Shadrack Mwadime (Labour), Ismail Maalim (Youth Affairs and Creative Economy), Dr. Juma Mukhwana (Industry), Alfred K'Ombudo (Trade) and Geoffrey Kaituko (Maritime Affairs).

Also in the meeting was Susan Mang'eni (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development), Teresia Mbaika (Devolution), Dr. Salim Dokota (Cabinet Affairs), Moses Kuria (Senior Advisor, President's Council of Economic Advisors) and other senior Government officials were present.