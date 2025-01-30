Zimbabwe: Turkish Envoy Praises Geo Pomona Waste

Turkish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Berna Kasnakli Versteden yesterday admired progress made at Geo Pomona Waste Management site in Harare, saying she is convinced the plant will help revolutionise Zimbabwe's energy sector.

Speaking after touring Geo Pomana Waste Management plant, Ambassador Versteden said Geo Pomona is leading the way with its state-of-the-art waste-to-energy facilities.

"As the country continues to explore innovative solutions to address energy challenges, Geo Pomona Waste Management is leading the way with its state-of-the-art waste-to-energy facilities," she said.

"These include an advanced sorting plant that enhances efficiency and reduces waste, as well as contemporary recreational facilities that promote community engagement and environmental awareness.

"Additionally, the region benefits from an advanced water treatment plant, further solidifying Geo Pomona's commitment to sustainability. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, the organisation is setting a high standard for innovative waste management practices, contributing significantly to the region's overall sustainability efforts."

Ambassador Vesterden said more engineers from Türkiye were expected in the country soon.

"I am impressed by the Waste Management Project, the state-of-the-art facility and the company is the best in Southern Africa," she said.

"This project reduces waste and adheres to international UN resolutions to have zero waste."

Geo Pomona chief executive and executive chairperson Dr Delish Nguwaya said they would continue to create partnerships with countries like Türkiye.

"As Geo Pomona, we continue to cement ties with foreigners and other international partners which include the Turkish who have been supplying us with critical implements, from these sporting facilities, and sorting plant among other things," he said.

Upon completion, the Geo Pomona plant is expected to generate 16MW to 22MW of electricity and feed it into the national grid.