Zimbabwe: Periodical Courts for Makuti, Ruwangwe

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has gazetted the establishment of periodical magistrates' courts in line with Government's efforts to improve the public's access to justice.

The minister announced the establishment of the periodical courts in three Statutory Instruments gazetted last week in terms of provisions of the Magistrates Court Act. Under Statutory Instrument 4 of 2025, Minister Ziyambi announced the establishment of a periodical magistrate court in Makuti, Mashonaland West Province. The SI is cited as the Magistrates Court (Periodical Court) (Makuti) Notice, 2025.

"It is hereby notified that the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, in terms of section 4(3) of the Magistrates Court Act, hereby makes the following notice: -- This notice may be cited as the Magistrates Court (Periodical Court) (Makuti) Notice, 2025.

"Makuti is hereby appointed as a place for holding a periodical court in Mashonaland West Province," Minister Ziyambi said.

Through Statutory Instrument 3 of 2025, cited as the Magistrates Court (Periodical Court) (Ruwangwe) Notice, 2025, Minister Ziyambi also announced the establishment of a periodical magistrate court in Ruwangwe, Manicaland Province.

The minister also gazetted Statutory Instrument 2 of 2025 to establish the sitting of a circuit regional magistrate court in Nyanga, Manicaland Province through the SI cited as Magistrates Court (Circuit Regional Court) (Nyanga) Notice, 2025.