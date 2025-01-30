Ethiopia: Unwto Report Shows Resilient Tourism Growth in Ethiopia

Recognition from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has highlighted the resilience of Ethiopia's tourism industry despite facing local and international challenges, according to the President of the Ethiopian Tourism and Hotel Market Association.

A recent UNWTO report revealed that Ethiopia's tourism sector experienced a 40% increase in international tourist arrivals over the past five years, a significant achievement considering the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the report, the Ethiopian Tourism and Hotel Market Association, President Getahun Alemu stated that this is remarkable news for the sector. "The report is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our members and the government's efforts to promote Ethiopia as a safe and attractive destination," he emphasized.

Furthermore, Getahun noted that the UNWTO report ranks Ethiopia sixth globally and third in Africa in terms of tourism growth since 2019, trailing only Morocco and Egypt on the continent. He added that this recognition will not only further stimulate the tourism industry but also enhance Ethiopia's global profile, attracting more visitors to the country.

Looking ahead to the upcoming African Union Summit, the President indicated that the association is actively working with its members to ensure they are well-prepared to welcome delegates and other visitors. "Our hotels and tourism operators are committed to providing world-class services and experiences. We are also working to promote both established and emerging tourist destinations across Ethiopia," he underscored.

As the leader of the Ethiopian Tourism and Hotel Market Association, Getahun expressed his confidence in the continued growth and prosperity of the country's tourism sector in the years to come.