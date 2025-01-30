Namibia: President Mbumba Hosts Eswatini Minister About AU Commissioner Bid

29 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Nangolo Mbumba welcomed Eswatini's labour minister at State House on Tuesday to discuss the country's bid for a position at the African Union (AU).

Eswatini's minister of labour and social security, Phila Buthelezi, conveyed greetings from King Mswati III, who seeks Namibia's support for Eswatini's candidate for the position of AU commissioner.

Eswatini has nominated former agriculture minister Moses Vilakati for the position of commissioner for agriculture, rural development, blue economy, and sustainable environment at the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Vilakati, who also served as the former minister of tourism and environmental affairs, has extensive experience in agriculture spanning over 30 years.

Mbumba spoke about the longstanding bilateral relations with Eswatini and commended Vilakati for his commitment to serving the African continent.

"You have passed with flying colours the way you presented your own background, what you can do, what you have done, and what you intend to do. We wish you the very best," he told Vilakati at the meeting.

Buthelezi said he was also sent to seek advice as it is the first time Eswatini is competing at this level.

"We are competing against quite a number of countries for the position, but the majority of them have the opportunity to serve at that level. For us, it is the first time, and we are here to humbly request Namibia's support in next month's election in Addis Ababa," he said.

The 38th Summit of the AU General Assembly in Addis Ababa will elect the new AU chairperson and the deputy chairperson, as well as the six commissioners.

Vilakati expressed his commitment to advocating for programmes to address challenges faced by Africa, including food production.

"Both the private sector exposure as well the public sector gave me the opportunity to understand the development in Africa. Your excellency, we should not be crying just because there is war in Russia and Ukraine where we have got no food to support our people.

"For me the issue of food and sovereignty of food security is key, and we need to harness this regionally as well as Africa as a whole because by doing so, we will be able to feed ourselves," he said.

