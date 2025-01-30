Namibia: Telecom Namibia and Nhe Launch Smart Housing Project to Tackle Affordable Housing Challenges

29 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Telecom Namibia and the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) have launched a smart housing project to address affordable housing challenges through digital solutions.

Telecom chief executive Stanley Shanapinda says: "Together we can create innovative solutions that address the nation's housing challenges while fostering vibrant, tech-enabled housing."

He was speaking at the signing of an agreement between the two entities in Windhoek on Tuesday.

By combining their strengths, Shanapinda said Telecom Namibia and the NHE aim to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance the overall quality of life for Namibian citizens.

NHE chief executive Gisbertus Mukulu said the partnership is a pivotal step towards homes equipped with the latest technology.

"By working closely with Telecom Namibia, we can create smart, connected living spaces that meet the evolving needs of our residents. The NHE will continue to foster strategic partnerships with key stakeholders to add value to our products for the benefit of our clients," he said.

