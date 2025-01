The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) on Wednesday announced that the country's unemployment rate stands at 36.9%.

In 2018, this stood at 33.4%.

This was announced by statistician general Alex Shimuafeni.

"In 2018, that number was 33.4% and now it is at 36.9%," he said.

About 1.87 million Namibians are of working age, but only 867 247 are currently employed.

Shimuafeni said the working population has decreased over the yea