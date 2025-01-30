Namibia: Water Leak Causes Power Outage At Windhoek Central Hospital, Disrupting Critical Care Units

29 January 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A water leak caused a power outage at Windhoek Central Hospital last week, affecting some of its key units.

The leak, which took place on 24 January, led to the intensive care and cardiac intensive care units to be compromised, among others.

A secondary water storage tank overflowed, causing water to leak into an electricity distribution box, leading to a short-circuit which tripped the breakers.

Executive director of health and social services Ben Nangombe says technicians from the city, the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Ministry of Health and Social Services arrived on the scene promptly and were able to restore the hospital's power supply.

"We commend the team of dedicated women and men who responded so speedily and promptly to the power disruption, thereby ensuring continued care at the referral hospital," he says.

Patients in the affected areas were transferred to other sections of the hospital.

Nangombe says no patient experienced any complications as a result of the outage.

