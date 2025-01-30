Namibia: New Golf Union Leadership Aims to Boost Women's Golf in Namibia, Engage Youth

The recently elected Namibia Amateur Ladies Golf Union (NALGU) leadership has pledged to get more women, especially the youth, to take up the sport.

This follows Saturday's annual general meeting (AGM) at Swakopmund, where a new executive committee was elected to serve for the next two years.

Suené Venter, the new president, highlighted the importance of focusing on their development while actively promoting women's golf across Namibia.

She will be aided in realising this ambition by vice president Evelyn Paulino, secretary Tashia Kalondo, treasurer Natasja Louw and additional member for junior golf Sesilia Nkoshi.

Club representatives Zanelle Vorster of Rossmund, Walvis Bay's Estelle Bothma, Wilna Bredenhann of Henties Bay, Windhoek's Celonika Robinson and Dina Holtzhausen of Omeya are also on board with the new outlook.

The meeting highlighted the need to encourage younger women to take up golf, as the average age of attendees was 40.

To that end, the committee aims to introduce initiatives to attract and retain younger players to ensure the growth and sustainability of women's golf in Namibia.

The elective AGM took place on the sidelines of the Hollard Ladies Coastal Open at the Rossmund Golf Club where Wilna Bredenhann was the overall gross winner and champion with a remarkable score of 168.

Wilmarie Woest took the runner-up spot with a score of 185.

The prestigious tournament saw 27 women compete in what was "the largest and most well-attended women's golf event in the country".

The tournament featured three divisions. The A and B Divisions played in a medal format, catering to lower-handicap golfers, while the C Division utilised a Stableford format, open to players with higher handicaps as well as those choosing to compete in a less formal structure.

Rina Knight was the overall nett winner with a score of 159 and Tiekie de Wet (161) the runner-up.

The A Division gross winner was Doulaine Holtzhausen (188), whileLeani Engelbrecht (171) finished as the nett winner.

In the B Division, Evelyn Paulino (198) was the gross winner, with the runner-up Brenda Lens (203)and nett winner Marien Ludwig (169).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Sport Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Katherin Gallas won the C Division (Stableford), with Gabi Adam in second place and Tashia Kalondo third.

"The Hollard Ladies Coastal Open exemplifies the talent, passion and dedication of women golfers across Namibia. Events like this play a crucial role in fostering the sport's growth and creating lasting memories for players and supporters alike," the NALGU saids in a statement.

"Hollard Namibia has proudly been sponsoring this tournament the past 19 years and has committed to making the 20th anniversary event in 2026 even bigger and better.