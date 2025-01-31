Sudan: Relief Forces Draw Closer As 'Drones Downed' Over Besieged North Kordofan Capital - Sudan Army

El Obeid/Umm Rawaba — Sources close to the Sudanese Armed Forces claim that the army took control of the area of Umm Rawaba in North Kordofan this morning. Earlier reports claim to show a drone shot down over the besieged North Kordofan capital of El Obeid. If these reports prove correct, this brings the SAF closer to lifting the siege on El Obeid, which is surrounded by the Rapid Support Forces from all directions.

Pro-army social media accounts posted a video from the entrance to Umm Rawaba, in which soldiers confirmed their control over the city. They also circulated a video of the assistant commander-in-chief of the army, Yasser El Atta, congratulating the forces that entered Umm Rawaba.

The Sayyad movement had taken control of a number of villages in Umm Rawaba during the past few days, the last of which was the village of Khayrin and other villages.

The Rapid Support Forces continued to deny that the Sayyad force advanced towards Umm Rawaba.

Drones downed

Pictures shared by the SAF Fifth Infantry Division claim to show drones that were shot down over El Obeid this morning, which were targeting the division's headquarters in the besieged North Kordofan capital.

According to the media of the Fifth Infantry Division, the ground defences were able to shoot down 10 drones that tried to target the division's command. It indicated that the ground anti-aircraft and electronic jamming systems were able to shoot down all the drones without causing any losses. The sources expect an increase in the number of drones that might target the area in the coming hours.

Local testimonies also indicated that these drones crossed from the direction of the area north of El Mazroub, heading south to El Obeid.

There is no confirmed information yet about any material or human losses resulting from these attacks.